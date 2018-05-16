Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Visibly Renew Hand Cream 75Ml

- Neutrogena® Norwegian Formula Visibly Renew Supple Touch Hand Cream provides intense hydration, helps restore skin's suppleness and prevents the appearance of brown spots. Combines Norwegian Formula moisture and active minerals which helps boots skin's own collagen production*. Fast-absorbing texture.
- *in-vitro results
- Developed with dermatologists
- With collagen boosting minerals
- Helps restore skin's suppleness and prevent brown spots
- Pack size: 75ML
[PR-015233], Aqua, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Homosalate, Dimethicone, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Steareth-2, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Squalane, Sorbitan Stearate, Steareth-21, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Leontopodium Alpinum Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Mica, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Linseed Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Isohexadecane, Sucrose Cocoate, PEG-8 Laurate, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, CI 77891
Made in France
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- UK 0808 238 6006
- IE 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
75ml ℮
