Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Visibly Renew Body Lotion 400Ml
Offer
- Neutrogena® Visibly Renew Supple Touch Body Lotion with collagen boosting minerals* for dry skin.
- This innovative daily body lotion not only provides long-lasting moisturisation but also helps restore skin's elasticity, for a difference you can see and feel in just 10 days. It combines intense hydration with active minerals, which helps boost the skin's own collagen production*. Day after day, your skin is visibly smoother, supple and move elastic. With a non-greasy, fast-absorbing texture that leaves a delicately scented and soft after-feel.
- * in-vitro results
- Green Dot
- © 2018
- Developed with dermatologists
- Helps improve skin's suppleness & elasticity in just 10 days
- Dry skin
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-015158], Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Leontopodium Alpinum Extract, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Copper Gluconate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: For best results, apply morning and evening to the whole body.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 4EG.
- UK: 0808 238 6006
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- IE: 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020