Tesco Organic White Potatoes 1.5Kg

Write a review
Tesco Organic White Potatoes 1.5Kg
£ 1.50
£1.00/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy850kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 340kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Organic white Potatoes.
  • Ideal All Rounder Carefully selected for their versatility and light texture
  
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Egypt, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

    For boiled

    Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain and serve.

    For mash 

    Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

    HOB 15-20 mins

     

     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy340kJ / 80kcal850kJ / 200kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate17.5g43.8g
Sugars0.8g2.0g
Fibre1.0g2.5g
Protein1.8g4.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.21mg (19%NRV)0.53mg (48%NRV)
Folic Acid18µg (9%NRV)45µg (23%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great potatoes

5 stars

Nice big fresh

excellent quality- & health related option

5 stars

Great tasting -mixed sizes that is better -i eat them with skins on- non organic potatoes are most heavily sprayed vegetable in uk with average 30 different chemicals from planting to storage So i prefer organic potatoes

Definitely the nicest potatoes that tesco sells.

4 stars

Definitely the nicest potatoes that tesco sells.

Why wrapped in plastic, why can we have all organi

2 stars

Why wrapped in plastic, why can we have all organic produce loose?

Do not buy.

1 stars

Potatoes were completely green outside and mouldy and black inside. Had these many times and usually good, but these were disgusting. Will not buy again.

Best potatoes ever.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious mashed. Even without butter. How potatoes should taste.

They have been good quality potatoes but this last

4 stars

They have been good quality potatoes but this last lot I had were poor. The outside was soft on some an didn't look too fresh. Also some were bad inside and had to be discarded. Hope the ones I have ordered today will be back to good quality.

Rotten potatoes...

1 stars

Short dated, sprouting, split and half green. Not very pleased with these at all!

Tasty

5 stars

The taste is much better than the normal potatoes

It's very versatile and value for money!I use for

5 stars

It's very versatile and value for money!I use for all potato dishes.

