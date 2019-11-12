Tesco Organic White Potatoes 1.5Kg

Great potatoes
Nice big fresh
excellent quality- & health related option
Great tasting -mixed sizes that is better -i eat them with skins on- non organic potatoes are most heavily sprayed vegetable in uk with average 30 different chemicals from planting to storage So i prefer organic potatoes
Definitely the nicest potatoes that tesco sells.
Why wrapped in plastic, why can we have all organic produce loose?
Do not buy.
Potatoes were completely green outside and mouldy and black inside. Had these many times and usually good, but these were disgusting. Will not buy again.
Best potatoes ever.
Absolutely delicious mashed. Even without butter. How potatoes should taste.
They have been good quality potatoes but this last lot I had were poor. The outside was soft on some an didn't look too fresh. Also some were bad inside and had to be discarded. Hope the ones I have ordered today will be back to good quality.
Rotten potatoes...
Short dated, sprouting, split and half green. Not very pleased with these at all!
Tasty
The taste is much better than the normal potatoes
It's very versatile and value for money!I use for all potato dishes.