Ballymaloe Original Relish 210G

Product Description

  • Original Relish
  • Ballymaloe Original Relish was originally created by Myrtle Allen in her restaurant in 1964. Myrtle's daughter Yasmin now produces this delicious relish for markets at home and abroad.
  • An Irish family food company
  • Great taste 2017
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Virtually fat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato (41%), Vinegar, Sugar, Onions, Sultanas, Tomato Puree (5%), Sea Salt, Mustard Seed, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Once opened store in a cool place and use within 6 months.Best Before: See Top.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious with cheese, sandwiches, cold meats and burgers.

Number of uses

This jar contains approx. 17 servings

Name and address

  • Ballymaloe Foods,
  • Little Island,
  • Co. Cork,
  • Ireland.

Return to

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 682kJ/161kcal
Fat Trace
of which saturates Trace
Carbohydrate 37.4g
of which sugars 33.1g
Fibre 1.9g
Protein 1.8g
Salt 1.4g

Best relish!

5 stars

This is a really nice, quality relish. Not too sweet or overpowering with rich tomato flavour but plenty of flavour. N.

