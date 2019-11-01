G/Fella Gluten Free Pepperoni Mushroom & Ham Pizza 349G

Brilliant gluten free alternative
Very impressed. Cooked for celiac friend, couldn't tell the difference between this and normal pizza myself. Great product
Tastless Pizza Base
Topping was great but the pizza base was almost inedible.
Didn't know there were mushrooms
Great pizza but advertised as pepperoni pizza so didn't look any further but when it arrived and there were ham and mushrooms on it - don't normally have them on a pepperoni pizza!! Would have been fine apart from my son hates mushrooms so now have to buy margherita!