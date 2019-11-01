By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
G/Fella Gluten Free Pepperoni Mushroom & Ham Pizza 349G

2.5(3)Write a review
G/Fella Gluten Free Pepperoni Mushroom & Ham Pizza 349G
£ 3.00
£8.60/kg
Per 1/2 pizza (167g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1698kJ 405kcal
    20%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt3.0g
    50%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1016kJ

Product Description

  • A Thin Gluten Free Stone Baked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Smoked Pepperoni, Mushrooms and Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham.
  • Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram
  • Just 'cause it's gluten free it doesn't need to be taste free! Goodfella's have developed a gluten free pizza that will have you hopping, skipping and jumping all the way to the freezer. And that's not all! Not only is it gluten free, it also has no artificial colours! This pizza has a delicious crispy base and the tastiest toppings you'll find on a gluten free pizza! Goodfella's.... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Melting cheese
  • Tangy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' crispy, gluten free base
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Pack size: 349g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Smoked Pepperoni (9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Garlic, Onion, Antioxidants: Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate; Spice Extracts, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mushrooms (7%), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham (5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Sodium Di & Tri Phosphates; Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate; Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite; Smoke Flavouring), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Yeast, Dried Rice Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Brown Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potato Fibre, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, This does not affect the Gluten free status of this product

Storage

Food Freezer **** Until Best Before Date†Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6, Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton), spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray) for cooking times please see below, 13-15 mins bake until golden brown
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

349g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (167g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 1016kJ1698kJ20%
-243kcal405kcal20%
Fat 10g17g24%
of which saturates 4.3g7.2g36%
Carbohydrate 27g45g17%
of which sugars 2.6g4.4g5%
Fibre 2.5g4.1g
Protein 9.2g15g30%
Salt 1.8g3.0g50%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant gluten free alternative

4 stars

Very impressed. Cooked for celiac friend, couldn't tell the difference between this and normal pizza myself. Great product

Tastless Pizza Base

1 stars

Topping was great but the pizza base was almost inedible.

Didn't know there were mushrooms

3 stars

Great pizza but advertised as pepperoni pizza so didn't look any further but when it arrived and there were ham and mushrooms on it - don't normally have them on a pepperoni pizza!! Would have been fine apart from my son hates mushrooms so now have to buy margherita!

