Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G

3.5(7)Write a review
Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G
£ 3.00
£9.15/kg
Per 1/2 pizza (152g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1619kJ 386kcal
    19%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ

Product Description

  • A Thin Gluten Free Stone Baked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar Cheese
  • Just 'cause it's gluten free it doesn't need to be taste free! Goodfella's have developed a gluten free pizza that will have you hopping, skipping and jumping all the way to the freezer. And that's not all! Not only is it gluten free, it also has no artificial colours or flavours! This pizza has a delicious crispy base and the tastiest toppings you'll find on a gluten free pizza! Goodfella's..... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • New & improved recipe
  • Melting cheese
  • Tangy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' crispy, gluten free base
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 328g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mozzarella Cheese (20%) (Milk), Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Cheddar Cheese (10%) (Milk), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Yeast, Dried Rice Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Brown Rice Flour, Psyllium Husk Powder, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potato Fibre, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Wheat, This does not affect the Gluten free status of this product

Storage

Food Freezer **** Until Best Before Date†Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps
1. Heat Oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6, Fan Oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton), spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray) for cooking times please see below, 11-14 mins bake until golden brown
For best results, cook from frozen
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

328g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (152g)** Oven Baked Provides:% RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 1067kJ1619kJ19%
-254kcal386kcal19%
Fat 9.8g15g21%
of which saturates 4.7g7.2g36%
Carbohydrate 30g46g18%
of which sugars 2.6g4.0g4%
Fibre 2.7g4.1g
Protein 9.7g15g30%
Salt 1.4g2.2g37%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars





5 stars





4 stars

Very good! Nice thin base, not thick and dry like most gluten free. Also versatile in that you can add your own toppings.

BEST GF PIZZA SO FAR

4 stars

Tried a lot of different GF Pizzas and bases to make my own. Have to say this is the only one I have actually enjoyed. Nice and thin (which I like) didn't have any 'powdery' texture in the mouth (bonus) and I felt the topping had a lovely flavour and enough cheese. I am also vegetarian so my choices are 'very' limited. This is a good pizza for me

Pretty good

4 stars

Pretty good if you're wheat/gluten intolerant. I bought the pepperoni version - the last one in the freezer of my local store.....which should tell you a lot.

Not bad for GF

5 stars

A tasty GF pizza base, I added my own extra veggie toppings.

Too thin

3 stars

Flavour is great, but too thin and brittle

Not a real pizza

1 stars

The pizza base was basically a biscuit, with no doughy texture to it. The cheese topping was very thin and there was too much pepper to make it enjoyable. The normal Tesco Free From pizza is far superior in terms of taste, dough-base and topping (also seasoning)

