Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G

It is a thick pizza a delicious gluten free
Very good! Nice thin base, not thick and dry like most gluten free. Also versatile in that you can add your own toppings.
BEST GF PIZZA SO FAR
Tried a lot of different GF Pizzas and bases to make my own. Have to say this is the only one I have actually enjoyed. Nice and thin (which I like) didn't have any 'powdery' texture in the mouth (bonus) and I felt the topping had a lovely flavour and enough cheese. I am also vegetarian so my choices are 'very' limited. This is a good pizza for me
Pretty good
Pretty good if you're wheat/gluten intolerant. I bought the pepperoni version - the last one in the freezer of my local store.....which should tell you a lot.
Not bad for GF
A tasty GF pizza base, I added my own extra veggie toppings.
Too thin
Flavour is great, but too thin and brittle
Not a real pizza
The pizza base was basically a biscuit, with no doughy texture to it. The cheese topping was very thin and there was too much pepper to make it enjoyable. The normal Tesco Free From pizza is far superior in terms of taste, dough-base and topping (also seasoning)