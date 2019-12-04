By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G

Tesco Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400G
1/4 of a quiche (100g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1077kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked reformed bacon with added water, Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Beechwood smoked bacon Shortcrust pastry filled with mature Cheddar, bacon and double cream Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
  • Beechwood smoked bacon Shortcrust pastry filled with mature Cheddar, bacon and double cream
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (13%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Onion, Palm Oil, Red Leicester Cheese, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes (from chilled)/25-30 minutes (from frozen). From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1077kJ / 258kcal1077kJ / 258kcal
Fat17.0g17.0g
Saturates8.4g8.4g
Carbohydrate16.1g16.1g
Sugars2.4g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein10.0g10.0g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Poor quality bacon very rubbery needs a revamp.

1 stars

Poor quality bacon very rubbery needs a revamp.

Nice

5 stars

Really enjoy these

Yummy

5 stars

If light entertaining and you are disabled like me these are great value for money and easy to digest xxxx

why has the recipe changed ?

2 stars

have bought this quiche and the quiche lorraine very happily for years, but what have you done! they both taste awful, why has the recipe changed? will not buy again! very disappointed

Recipe change

1 stars

Onion added to recipe. Won’t be able to eat it now.

