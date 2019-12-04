By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G

2.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy912kJ 219kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.0g
    19%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 912kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli florets and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and double cream on a tomato sauce layer in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Extra Mature Cheddar Shortcrust pastry layered with rich tomato sauce and broccoli florets Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
  • Extra Mature Cheddar Shortcrust pastry layered with rich tomato sauce and broccoli florets
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised (Egg), Broccoli (11%), Tomato (10%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Thyme, Black Pepper, Processing Aids (Citric Acid, Calcium Sulphate, L-Cysteine), White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy912kJ / 219kcal912kJ / 219kcal
Fat13.0g13.0g
Saturates6.0g6.0g
Carbohydrate17.8g17.8g
Sugars3.0g3.0g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein6.9g6.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely Quiche! One of my faves

5 stars

Loved it! Really tasty!

Disgusting - wouldn't feed to my dogs!

1 stars

Absolutely awful! Tasteless other than the the herbs, particularly thyme - thew it away - wouldn't even give it to my dogs! Why does everything need to include a more than a 'sprinkle' of herbs! Herbs were originally used to disguise 'over ripe' meat etc! Terrible product but doubt anyone will take any notice!

This was not a good product. The tomato sauce ment

1 stars

This was not a good product. The tomato sauce mentioned was like a table condiment , acidic and chemical tasting. I had to cook the quiche for 30 mins longer than the instructions as the middle was raw. Even then the pastry at the bottom was still undercooked. Couldn't really taste the broccoli or the cheddar. As I cook a lot I had the internal temperature of my oven tested and it is accurate.

not good

2 stars

the tomato sauce ruins it ,

tastes ok but woefully lacking in filling.needs to

2 stars

tastes ok but woefully lacking in filling.needs to be doubled at least

Quiche is great, packaging bad.

4 stars

Only giving this 4 stars due to the packaging which is so annoying. Why does it need that transparent window which I have to remove before recycling the box and it's such a pain. Surely the picture on the box is enough. Otherwise love it and buy regularly.

Soggy

2 stars

Changed for the worst! Overwhelming thick tomato base destroys all other flavours. Soggy tasteless pastry. Shows plenty of broccoli, but contains much less. Now tastes cheap. Won't be buying anymore.

Where bland meets awful

1 stars

This is a product that is at it's best when left in the store, forever. Let me get right to the nub of the problem with this cheerless fugitive from the devil's kitchens. It's the vile purple goop that is supposed to be tomato but looks like congealed blood. My, much better, half described it as soapy. To me it reminded me of a weak chipotle sauce without the heat. Whatever it tasted of, it was definitely not tomato. So, you might ask, what the the rest like? Rather tasteless and uninspiring actually. Avoid.

Not perfect but pretty yummy

4 stars

Pretty yummy -Has enough broccoli -Could probably use a bit more cheese -Pastry is really nice when heated up -Minimal amount of tomato sauce -Lasts quite a while in the fridge

Rubbish quiche!! It used to be good but since you'

1 stars

Rubbish quiche!! It used to be good but since you've changed the recipe and started using tomato sauce(too much of it) instead of real tomatoes it's not nice to eat anymore!

