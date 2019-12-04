Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G

Lovely Quiche! One of my faves
Loved it! Really tasty!
Disgusting - wouldn't feed to my dogs!
Absolutely awful! Tasteless other than the the herbs, particularly thyme - thew it away - wouldn't even give it to my dogs! Why does everything need to include a more than a 'sprinkle' of herbs! Herbs were originally used to disguise 'over ripe' meat etc! Terrible product but doubt anyone will take any notice!
This was not a good product. The tomato sauce mentioned was like a table condiment , acidic and chemical tasting. I had to cook the quiche for 30 mins longer than the instructions as the middle was raw. Even then the pastry at the bottom was still undercooked. Couldn't really taste the broccoli or the cheddar. As I cook a lot I had the internal temperature of my oven tested and it is accurate.
not good
the tomato sauce ruins it ,
tastes ok but woefully lacking in filling.needs to be doubled at least
Quiche is great, packaging bad.
Only giving this 4 stars due to the packaging which is so annoying. Why does it need that transparent window which I have to remove before recycling the box and it's such a pain. Surely the picture on the box is enough. Otherwise love it and buy regularly.
Soggy
Changed for the worst! Overwhelming thick tomato base destroys all other flavours. Soggy tasteless pastry. Shows plenty of broccoli, but contains much less. Now tastes cheap. Won't be buying anymore.
Where bland meets awful
This is a product that is at it's best when left in the store, forever. Let me get right to the nub of the problem with this cheerless fugitive from the devil's kitchens. It's the vile purple goop that is supposed to be tomato but looks like congealed blood. My, much better, half described it as soapy. To me it reminded me of a weak chipotle sauce without the heat. Whatever it tasted of, it was definitely not tomato. So, you might ask, what the the rest like? Rather tasteless and uninspiring actually. Avoid.
Not perfect but pretty yummy
Pretty yummy -Has enough broccoli -Could probably use a bit more cheese -Pastry is really nice when heated up -Minimal amount of tomato sauce -Lasts quite a while in the fridge
Rubbish quiche!! It used to be good but since you've changed the recipe and started using tomato sauce(too much of it) instead of real tomatoes it's not nice to eat anymore!