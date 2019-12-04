Tesco Quiche Lorraine 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy1088kJ 261kcal
    13%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates8.5g
    43%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1088kJ / 261kcal

Product Description

  • Beechwood smoked reformed bacon with added water and Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Beechwood smoked bacon Shortcrust pastry filled with bacon, mature Cheddar and double cream Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
  • Beechwood smoked bacon Shortcrust pastry filled with bacon, mature Cheddar and double cream
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Semi Skimmed Milk, Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (19%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised (Egg), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Processing Aids (Calcium Sulphate, L-Cysteine, Citric Acid).

Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water contains: Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Coagulant, Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1088kJ / 261kcal1088kJ / 261kcal
Fat17.5g17.5g
Saturates8.5g8.5g
Carbohydrate15.2g15.2g
Sugars2.1g2.1g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein10.3g10.3g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Why have you changed the recipe! Too much onion!

2 stars

I can no longer buy this quiche as it contains onions which means my son sits there picking through it to get them out and he used to love it before! Why change it!

Good value quiche

5 stars

Pretty good quiche for the price - hot or cold.

Quick and easy

3 stars

Quick and easy

Don't bother unless you like onion quiche

1 stars

This isn't a traditional quiche Lorraine, there's onion in it which completely alters the taste. It either needs renaming or the recipe needs changing.

Now with onions! No longer edible

1 stars

Have been buying these for years and were always best shop bought quiches on the market however just before Christmas last year the recipe was changed to include onions. Now tastes absolutely disgusting and no longer able to eat these

Quiche lorronion

2 stars

Far far far too much onion. So much onion I had to actually look in the bin to make sure I'd got quiche Lorraine and not one with onion as a main ingredient. Can still taste onion hours later, after other food and drink and having brushed my teeth. Not nice.

Bring back the old recipe!

3 stars

Please please bring back the old recipe! New recipe is absolutely disgusting, way too much onion and hardly any cheese at all. The portion size has increased which is the only reason I’m giving it a 3 star.

Disappointed with change in recipe

2 stars

We used to regularly buy Tesco Quiche Lorraine but it recently seems to have changed and now has a lot of onions in it. Very disappointed and the family no longer like this quiche.

This tasted like an onion quiche with some bacon a

1 stars

This tasted like an onion quiche with some bacon added... not nice at all

Annoying changes

1 stars

So you have ruined this by putting onion in it!! Some people actually don't like onions. Just another thing you have changed or ruined that makes me not to want to shop at your stores.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

