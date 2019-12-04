Tesco Quiche Lorraine 400G

Why have you changed the recipe! Too much onion!
I can no longer buy this quiche as it contains onions which means my son sits there picking through it to get them out and he used to love it before! Why change it!
Good value quiche
Pretty good quiche for the price - hot or cold.
Quick and easy
Quick and easy
Don't bother unless you like onion quiche
This isn't a traditional quiche Lorraine, there's onion in it which completely alters the taste. It either needs renaming or the recipe needs changing.
Now with onions! No longer edible
Have been buying these for years and were always best shop bought quiches on the market however just before Christmas last year the recipe was changed to include onions. Now tastes absolutely disgusting and no longer able to eat these
Quiche lorronion
Far far far too much onion. So much onion I had to actually look in the bin to make sure I'd got quiche Lorraine and not one with onion as a main ingredient. Can still taste onion hours later, after other food and drink and having brushed my teeth. Not nice.
Bring back the old recipe!
Please please bring back the old recipe! New recipe is absolutely disgusting, way too much onion and hardly any cheese at all. The portion size has increased which is the only reason I’m giving it a 3 star.
Disappointed with change in recipe
We used to regularly buy Tesco Quiche Lorraine but it recently seems to have changed and now has a lot of onions in it. Very disappointed and the family no longer like this quiche.
This tasted like an onion quiche with some bacon a
This tasted like an onion quiche with some bacon added... not nice at all
Annoying changes
So you have ruined this by putting onion in it!! Some people actually don't like onions. Just another thing you have changed or ruined that makes me not to want to shop at your stores.