Sensations Oven Roast Chicken & Thyme 150G

Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy629 kJ 150 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.43g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Chicken & Thyme Flavour Potato Crisps
  • - Discover the extraordinary flavour of Sensations crisps, made with specially selected potatoes and thicker cut for a satisfying crunch
  • - Sensations Roasted Chicken & Thyme Crisps combine the comforting aroma of roast chicken with fragrant notes of lemon and thyme
  • - Perfect for sharing with friends
  • - Or serve with Sensations Streetmix or Peanuts for the perfect party snack platter
  • - Not suitable for vegetarians
  • At Sensations we believe in making the most of every moment. Our snacks are inspired by flavours and recipes we've discovered from around the world, to deliver evocative aromas, intense flavours and enlivening textures that will really excite your senses. Come and discover our snacks - Sensations. A feast for the senses.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Roasted Chicken & Thyme Seasoning, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Roasted Chicken & Thyme Seasoning contains: Dried Milk Whey, Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Dried Onion, Parsley, Potassium Chloride, Dried Chicken, Mixed Spices, Thyme, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Care at
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm.
  • Applies to UK and ROI only.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy 629kJ2096kJ
-150kcal(7%*)501kcal
Fat 7.9g(11%*)26.4g
of which Saturates 0.7g(4%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate 17.1g57.1g
of which Sugars 0.8g(1%*)2.6g
Fibre 1.1g3.7g
Protein 2.1g7.1g
Salt 0.43g(7%*)1.43g
This pack contains 5 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

