Haribo Chamallows 160G

Haribo Chamallows 160G
£ 1.00
£6.25/kg

Product Description

  • Marshmallows
  • Chamallows® & Chocolate Fondue
  • Chamallows® Barbecue
  • Chamallow® Lollipop
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • ... the happy world of HARIBO!
  • A portion is a little handful.
  • In this case it's approx. 4 sweets
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 5 portions

Warnings

  • CAUTION: If barbecued, allow product to cool before consumption. Children should be supervised at all times.

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 414 kJ/333 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:80 g8 %
of which sugars:68 g19 %
Protein:3.5 g2 %
Salt:0.02 g1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Package contains approx. 5 portions--

Safety information

