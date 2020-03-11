By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Toni & Guy Nourish Reconstruction Mask 200Ml
  • Damage Repair Mask
  • Intense nourishment & deep conditioning to enhance softness & shine
  • Formula penetrates deep into the hair fibre
  • 200ml rich & luxurious conditioner
  • hairmeetwardrobe.com
  • To discover the rest of our collection and get exclusive expert styling tips, visit our website or scan the code on pack to find out more.
  • Reconstruction Mask for intensely nourished hair.
  • This mask provides intense nourishment to enhance softness and shine. The deep conditioning formula penetrates deep into the hair fibre for advanced repair. Team with one of the Toni&Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Cleanse ranges. Use when your hair needs some serious attention.
  • At Toni&Guy we know that your hair is a crucial part of your total look. It's your ultimate fashion accessory. Born and bred in Britain, with years of salon experience and numerous seasons backstage at London Fashion Week, we've developed a complete collection of haircare and styling products to help you create any look you want and express your personal style.
  • To complete your look and define your style, choose from one of our 4 styling collections; Casual, Classic, Glamour and Creative.
  • Deep conditioning
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamdopropyl Dimethylamine, Lactic Acid, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Dipropylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Petrolatum, Polyurethane-39, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Sodium Chloride, Trehalose, Gluconolatone, PEG-180M, Adipic Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Made in Poland

  • Directions for Use: Apply to clean, wet hair. Leave for 3-5 minutes then rinse thoroughly.

  • CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

200ml ℮

Just Brilliant

5 stars

Great hair mask and I have very dry hair, better than most.

Best repair mask ever made!

5 stars

Best repair mask that I've ever used! My hair is so dry after dying it so much but this has repaired my hair within 2 uses! Highly reccomended!

