Toni & Guy Nourish Reconstruction Mask 200Ml

Just Brilliant
Great hair mask and I have very dry hair, better than most.
Best repair mask ever made!
Best repair mask that I've ever used! My hair is so dry after dying it so much but this has repaired my hair within 2 uses! Highly reccomended!
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamdopropyl Dimethylamine, Lactic Acid, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Dipropylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Petrolatum, Polyurethane-39, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Sodium Chloride, Trehalose, Gluconolatone, PEG-180M, Adipic Acid, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Silica, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Made in Poland
200ml ℮
CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED: Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
