By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Muller Light Chocolate Fix Layers 4X80g

5(1)Write a review
Muller Light Chocolate Fix Layers 4X80g
£ 1.20
£0.38/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • 4x Low fat milk chocolate and caramel flavour layered dessert with sugars & sweeteners
  • Official Dessert as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Love our desserts?
  • Try Müller Spreadable Müllerlicious
  • Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 86kcal
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • 69kcal per pot
  • Low fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Belgian Milk Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Pectins, Carob Bean Gum, Flavourings, Caramel Syrup, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 360kJ (86kcal)
Fat 2.4g
of which saturates 1.5g
Carbohydrate 13.6g
of which sugars 9.0g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.17g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

low calorie,great poured over a chopped banana

5 stars

low calorie,great poured over a chopped banana

Usually bought next

Muller Light Chocolate Fix Dessert 4 X100g

£ 1.20
£0.30/100g

Offer

Muller Light Blueberry Muffin Yogurt 160 G

£ 0.68
£0.43/100g

Offer

Muller Light Mint Chocolate Fix Dessert 4 X 100G

£ 1.20
£0.30/100g

Offer

Muller Light Banana Custard Yogurt 160G

£ 0.68
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here