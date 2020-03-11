By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toni & Guy Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Toni & Guy Casual Sea Salt Texturising Spray 200Ml
Product Description

  • Perfect for achieving a lived-in, beach look
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • 200ml spray
  • Just got in from the beach? Whatever your style is, get beachy waves and the undone look with our Texture & Tousle range. The range consists of a shampoo and styling products to get a textured look with natural movement. Our Sea Salt Texturising Spray is perfect for any matte textured looks. This product defines & separates to create tousled texture and light hold without a crunchy feel. It’s the perfect product for that beach look. Ready for some texture? Shake can and spray on dry hair from root to tip. Leave to set and work with fingers to create long lasting texture. Partner with Texture Detox Shampoo for the ultimate textured look. Born in London from a love of fashion, Toni & Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and high street style, to create standout hair styles. Toni & Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve salon inspired hair styles. Go to allthingshair.com for hair tutorials, trends and product recommendations. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
  • For Texture & Body
  • Defines & separates to create tousled texture hair with light hold and no crunchy feel
  • Spray evenly over damp or dry hair to create rough texture and tousled beach waves
  • Finish with Tousled Texture Creation Hairspray to hold your look in place
  • Try applying to damp hair before braiding for natural texture and beach waves
  • Born and bred in London, TONI&GUY's collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium chloride, Glycerin, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric acid, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-11, Sodium benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great hair product.

5 stars

Best on the market.

