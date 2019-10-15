By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toni & Guy Men Styling Clay 75Ml

Toni & Guy Men Styling Clay 75Ml
Product Description

  • Create definition & texture
  • Gives hair a matte finish
  • Work through dry hair and style as desired
  • To discover the rest of our collection and get exclusive expert styling tips, visit out website or scan the code on pack to find out more.
  • Styling Clay for creative mould and hold. Creates definition and texture, with a contoured matt finish. Keeping it simple while pushing the style boundaries. Loosen product between palms then work from root to tip of dry hair.
  • At Toni&Guy we know that hair is crucial in completing your overall look. Born and bred in Britain, with years of salon experience and numerous seasons backstage at London Fashion Week, we've developed a complete collection of haircare and styling products to help you create any look you want and express your personal style.
  • Creative mould & hold
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Petrolatum, Cera Alba (Beeswax), PVP, Glycol Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Steareth-21, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Parfum (Fragrance), Stearamide AMP, Quartz, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Myristic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, DMDM Hydantoin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Cl 14700 (Red 4), Cl 15510 (Orange 4), Cl 19140 (Yellow 5), Cl 42090 (Blue 4), Cl 60730 (Ext. Violet 2), Cl 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)

Produce of

Made in Canada

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Rub clay between palms to warm then spread from root to tip of dry hair. Start with products from the Toni & Guy Men's Cleanse Collection.

Warnings

  • Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

  • Questions/Comments?:
  • www.unilever.com
  • Contact Consumer Care:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost,
  • Admail 1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX.
  • Call 0800 591 720
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Safety information

Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Not styling at all!

1 stars

Not happy! Opened the tin and someone had already put their dirty mitts in it! I have pics if you need proof. Rather sad that a) someone would do that; and b) that Tesco didn't check it when they packed it!

