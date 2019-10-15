Toni & Guy Men Styling Clay 75Ml

Not styling at all!
Not happy! Opened the tin and someone had already put their dirty mitts in it! I have pics if you need proof. Rather sad that a) someone would do that; and b) that Tesco didn't check it when they packed it!
Aqua (Water), Petrolatum, Cera Alba (Beeswax), PVP, Glycol Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Steareth-21, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Parfum (Fragrance), Stearamide AMP, Quartz, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Myristic Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, DMDM Hydantoin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Cl 14700 (Red 4), Cl 15510 (Orange 4), Cl 19140 (Yellow 5), Cl 42090 (Blue 4), Cl 60730 (Ext. Violet 2), Cl 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)
Made in Canada
75ml ℮
Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
