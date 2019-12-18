Little Yeos Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry 6 Pack 270G
Product Description
- Organic Fromage Frais, Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
- For great foodie tips and taste recipe ideas to tempt your tots, visit: yeovalley.co.uk/recipes
- Why not have some fun with your empty pots? See inside this sleeve!
- A Good Start for Your Baby
- These little pots are full of organic goodness and nothing artificial. Perfect for weaning your little ones.
- 216 Mumsnet testers tried the Little Yeos Fruity Fromage Frais: over 90% would buy again and recommend.
- Always organic
- Never any nasties
- Real fruit purée
- Source of calcium
- Perfect for weaning
- Sweetened with organic concentrated fruit juice
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Raspberry: Organic Fromage Frais (Milk), Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Organic Raspberry Purée (5%), Milk Protein, Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Strawberry: Organic Fromage Frais (Milk), Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Milk Protein, Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.For 'use by' date, see lid.
Produce of
Made in the West Country
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Net Contents
6 x 45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 Pots
|Energy
|355kJ/84kcal
|319kJ/75kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|8.5g
|of which sugars
|8.6g
|7.7g
|Protein
|5.9g
|5.3g
|Salt*
|0.17g
|0.15g
|Calcium
|153mg/19% NRV
|136mg/17% NRV†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|†2 x 45g pots = 136mg/17% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
|-
