Toni & Guy Cleanse Dry Hair Conditioner 250Ml

Product Description
- Revitalises dull & dry hair
- Intensely nourishes from root to tip for healthy-looking hair
- 250ml rich, everyday conditioner
- Time to take control. Whether you prefer sleek defined curls or shiny straight hair, our Smooth & Sleek products for dry hair will help control frizz. This range especially designed for dry hair consists of a shampoo, a conditioner, a mask and styling products to smooth frizz and give your hair definition and high shine. Our Smooth Definition Conditioner formulates with Babassu oil is part of our system that helps control frizz and nourishes hair for a smooth and silky finish. From sophisticated locks to glossy straight hair, it creates the perfect base for any sleek hair style. Ready to take control? Massage the conditioner into wet hair from root to tip and rinse thoroughly. Use the conditioner after washing your hair with Smooth Definition Shampoo for best results. Partner with Wave Memorising Balm for smooth, shiny waves. Born in London from a love of fashion, Toni & Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and high street style, to create standout hair styles. Toni & Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve salon inspired hair styles. Go to allthingshair.com for hair tutorials, trends and product recommendations. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
- With Babassu Oil
- Conditioner for Dry Hair
- Controls frizz and nourishes hair for a smooth and silky finish
- Smooth onto wet hair, leave on for 1-2 minutes then rinse thoroughly
- Partner with Wave Memorising Balm for smooth, shiny waves
- Born and bred in London, our collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic acid, Sodium chloride, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-150 Distearate, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium sulfate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
250 ℮
Safety information
