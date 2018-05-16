By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lactofree Grated Cheddar 200G

Lactofree Grated Cheddar 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar Cheese Grated
  • Our Farmer Promise
  • Caring for our cows welfare
  • Building a sustainable future
  • All natural ingredients
  • Visit our website and search for "Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
  • Easier to digest*
  • Welcome to feel good dairy*
  • Lactofree.
  • Delicious dairy that's easier to digest*
  • Lactose free* grated mature cheddar cheese
  • *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree cheese contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
  • Delicious dairy that's easier to digest and...
  • Rich in Protein
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Rich in Calcium
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Free from lactose
  • Free from lactose
  • Real dairy taste
  • Farmed Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Made with cows milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days.Best Before: See front of pack.

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

Contains approx. 8 servings

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy 1718kJ/414kcal404kJ/97kcal
Fat 34g7.9g
of which saturates 21g5.1g
Carbohydrate 1.7g0.4g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.1g
Protein 25g6.3g
Salt 1.8g<0.5g
Calcium 690mg (86% RI+)173mg (22% RI+)
+Reference intake--
Contains approx. 8 servings--

