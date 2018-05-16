Lactofree Grated Cheddar 200G

Product Description
- Mature Cheddar Cheese Grated
- Our Farmer Promise
- Caring for our cows welfare
- Building a sustainable future
- All natural ingredients
- Visit our website and search for "Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
- Lactofree.
- Lactose free* grated mature cheddar cheese
- *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree cheese contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
- Rich in Protein
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
- Rich in Calcium
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones and teeth.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Free from lactose
- Real dairy taste
- Farmed Owned - care in every step from cow to you
- Made with cows milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days.Best Before: See front of pack.
Produce of
Made in UK
Number of uses
Contains approx. 8 servings
Name and address
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Contact:
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy
|1718kJ/414kcal
|404kJ/97kcal
|Fat
|34g
|7.9g
|of which saturates
|21g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.8g
|<0.5g
|Calcium
|690mg (86% RI+)
|173mg (22% RI+)
|+Reference intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
