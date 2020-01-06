Starbucks Cappuccino 220Ml
Product Description
- Milk drink with Fairtrade certified Starbucks® Arabica coffee and cocoa. UHT.
- A chilled blend of bold espresso and milk with hints of cocoa flavour.
- Fairtrade
- Pack size: 220ml
Information
Ingredients
3% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (19.8%), Sugar (4.7%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (0.1%), Natural Flavouring, Vanilla Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids of Vegetable Origin), Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa Powder traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 94%, excluding Water and Dairy
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See base.
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy cold
- Shake well
Warnings
- High caffeine content (40mg/100ml).
Name and address
- Arla Foods Amba,
- 8260 Viby,
- DK.
Return to
- UK customer service contact: 08456006688
- www.arlafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
220ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy:
|291kJ/69kcal
|Fat:
|2,5g
|of which saturates:
|1,6g
|Carbohydrate:
|8,8g
|of which sugars:
|8,5g
|Protein:
|2,7g
|Salt:
|0,08g
Safety information
