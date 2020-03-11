Toni & Guy Cleanse Fine Hair Shampoo 250Ml
- Restores fullness from root to tip
- Gently cleanses while adding volume & bounce
- 250ml gentle cleansing shampoo
- Wherever you’re heading out to tonight, don’t hide in the background. Bring back all-out glamourous volume with our Volume & Bounce products. This range especially designed for fine hair consists of a shampoo, a conditioner and styling products to boost volume from root to tip, for over-the-top hair styles. Our Volume Addiction Shampoo, formulated with Wheat Extract, is part of our system that enhances natural volume and adds body with a weightless feel. From glamourous up-dos to big backcombed hair, it creates the perfect base for any volumized hair style. Ready to boost your volume? Massage into wet hair from root to tip and rinse thoroughly. Follow with Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Conditioner for best results. Partner with 3D Volumiser for added oomph with a hint of shine. Born in London from a love of fashion, Toni & Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and high street style, to create standout hair styles. Toni & Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve salon inspired hair styles. Go to allthingshair.com for hair tutorials, trends and product recommendations. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review.
- With Wheat Extract
- Shampoo for Fine Hair
- Enhances volume and adds body with a weightless feel to flat hair
- Massage into wet hair from root to tip and rinse thoroughly
- Follow with Toni&Guy Volume Addiction Conditioner for best results
- Born and bred in London, our collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Carbomer, Citric acid, Cocamide MEA, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-12, Sodium benzoate, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Poland
- Caution: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
250 ℮
