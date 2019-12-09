By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Durex Lubrication Feel 50Ml

4(1)Write a review
Durex Lubrication Feel 50Ml
£ 4.50
£9.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Play Feel Pleasure Gel
  • Check out the full range on www.durex.com
  • Durex Play Feel Lube is a light smooth pleasure gel and lubricant to help give you and your partner a sensual experience
  • Can ease vaginal dryness and intimate discomfort
  • Water soluble and is easily washed off
  • Non-greasy or staining
  • Suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex
  • If you've always thought lube and pleasure gel were only for people who suffer from dryness, you've been missing out on a whole world of sexual sensations.
  • Durex Play Feel, is a light smooth pleasure gel and lube to help give you and your partner a sensual experience! Contains a specially formulated blend of ingredients which will enhance touch between you and your partner. It is water soluble, easily washed off, and suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex.
  • Durex lubes can ease vaginal dryness & intimate discomfort whilst creating a sensual experience for both of you.
  • It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Play lubricants may slow sperm down.
  • UK/DUX/0218/0005p
  • This lubricant is water soluble and is easily washed off
  • It's also non-sticky
  • Durex quality
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within three months of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Open cap, squeeze gently and apply the pleasure gel wherever you like. And if you need more, just help yourself. You can use Durex Play™ Feel with condoms - smooth over the condom when it's already on.

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • Use as directed. Durex Play™ Feel is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex pleasure gels may slow sperm down.
  • Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Seek medical advice if you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding. If you experience persistent vaginal dryness consult a doctor. Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food. Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warnings Use as directed. Durex Play™ Feel is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex pleasure gels may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Seek medical advice if you or your partner are pregnant or breast-feeding. If you experience persistent vaginal dryness consult a doctor. Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food. Keep out of reach of children.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

DRY

4 stars

as I have got older I have found increasing dryness an issue so this is perfect!!!

