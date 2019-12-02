By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Korma & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2555kJ 611kcal
    31%
  • Fat28.1g
    40%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a tomato, cream and coconut sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  A taste of India Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India Creamy coconut curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Chicken Breast (21%), Onion, Water, Yogurt (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Cashew Nuts, Ground Almonds, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Cardamom Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Mace, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Star Anise, Nutmeg, Oregano Powder, Basil Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Korma on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins.
Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Korma in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (426g**)
Energy600kJ / 143kcal2555kJ / 611kcal
Fat6.6g28.1g
Saturates2.2g9.4g
Carbohydrate11.5g49.0g
Sugars2.3g9.8g
Fibre2.8g11.9g
Protein8.1g34.5g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 426g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Can't fault this ready meal thoroughly enjoyed it

5 stars

Can't fault this ready meal thoroughly enjoyed it probably too much rice for the amount of sauce but the portion was perfect size for me

It was tasteless, the chicken was chewy and the ri

1 stars

It was tasteless, the chicken was chewy and the rice was horrible. Not an enjoyable meal.

Used to be amazing...

3 stars

I have been buying this product regularly but on the last three occasions the chicken has been very tough. I know it is a very reasonably priced meal but it used to be so much better...chicken was always tender. Unfortunately it will now be off my shopping list.

grisly chicken yuck

1 stars

chicken was discusting grisly not edible used to be nice last two times were bad so not going near them no more

I didn't like the taste at all.

2 stars

I didn't like the taste at all.

Fantastic curry

5 stars

After years of making my own authentic curry, I will use Tesco from now on. Very good spices and flavour. Love both the mild chicken and prawn ones, please do not change the recipe. I have recommended it to my friends and they love them.

Best of a few

4 stars

My daughter always has this make has rtyed the others but prefers this one tasty and filling

