Tesco Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

Can't fault this ready meal thoroughly enjoyed it probably too much rice for the amount of sauce but the portion was perfect size for me
It was tasteless, the chicken was chewy and the rice was horrible. Not an enjoyable meal.
Used to be amazing...
I have been buying this product regularly but on the last three occasions the chicken has been very tough. I know it is a very reasonably priced meal but it used to be so much better...chicken was always tender. Unfortunately it will now be off my shopping list.
grisly chicken yuck
chicken was discusting grisly not edible used to be nice last two times were bad so not going near them no more
I didn't like the taste at all.
Fantastic curry
After years of making my own authentic curry, I will use Tesco from now on. Very good spices and flavour. Love both the mild chicken and prawn ones, please do not change the recipe. I have recommended it to my friends and they love them.
Best of a few
My daughter always has this make has rtyed the others but prefers this one tasty and filling