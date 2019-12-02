Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 450G

Very Tasty and convenient
Very tasty and no fatty chicken pieces a decent portion for one will be buying again and again
Very nicely spiced. Good amount of (British) chicken chunks, not reconstituted stuff. Ideal amount for a hungry, average-sized person.
Very tasty curry and rice
This is my favorite. I have never been disappointed. So quick to pop in the microwave and enjoy. Generous portion and very tasty.
Tasty
very tasty, just the right amount of spice.
Not good
That was disappointing it tastes nothing like a Tikka masala.
It was really nice,, just enough portion for me ,, full of flavour
Not good enough
The chicken was tough.