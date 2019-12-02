By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 450G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2536kJ 605kcal
    30%
  • Fat25.2g
    36%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 594kJ / 142kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • A taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Ground Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (22%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nuts, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Ground Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil Powder, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Tikka Masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins.
Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Tikka Masala in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W). Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (427g**)
Energy594kJ / 142kcal2536kJ / 605kcal
Fat5.9g25.2g
Saturates2.5g10.7g
Carbohydrate13.2g56.4g
Sugars2.7g11.5g
Fibre2.1g9.0g
Protein7.9g33.7g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 427g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Tasty and convenient

5 stars

Very tasty and no fatty chicken pieces a decent portion for one will be buying again and again

Very nicely spiced. Good amount of (British) chic

5 stars

Very nicely spiced. Good amount of (British) chicken chunks, not reconstituted stuff. Ideal amount for a hungry, average-sized person.

Very tasty curry and rice

5 stars

This is my favorite. I have never been disappointed. So quick to pop in the microwave and enjoy. Generous portion and very tasty.

Tasty

4 stars

very tasty, just the right amount of spice.

Not good

2 stars

That was disappointing it tastes nothing like a Tikka masala.

It was really nice,, just enough portion for me ,,

5 stars

It was really nice,, just enough portion for me ,, full of flavour

Not good enough

3 stars

The chicken was tough.

Usually bought next

Tesco Indian Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

£ 1.15
£0.19/each

Tesco Plain Naans 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here