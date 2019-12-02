Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 450G

Better than most takeaways!
Excellent curry, full of flavour and very fresh tasting. The whole cardamom pods in the rice could do to be left out but other than that it’s super tasty. Could do with some more coriander and maybe some sliced peppers and whole tomatoes and it would be perfect.
Good Jalfrezi curry and rice
Really good jalfrezi curry and pilau rice. I wish the whole cardamom pods were not added to the pilau rice. Nice size portion and you can taste the spices in the curry sauce with lots of chicken breast pieces.
Very good product. Plenty of of meat and plenty of
Very good product. Plenty of of meat and plenty of sauce. Could be fractionally hotter, but the mix of spices made it delicious. Must try the others!
Yummy!
This is one of my favourite ready meals. I’m a regular buyer and never disappointed.
Too sweet
This was very sweet, with just a hint of spice. My curry mad husband left most of it.
Great tasting
Very quick to cook