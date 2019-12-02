By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 450G

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi & Pilau Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1875kJ 446kcal
    22%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 444kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a tomato and chilli sauce with spiced basmati rice.
  • A taste of India Hot spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Chicken Breast (22%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Green Chilli, Sugar, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil Powder, Fennel, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Jalfrezi on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover, then add the rice compartment onto the baking the tray and heat both for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Snap the compartments in half, place the Chicken Jalfrezi in the microwave and heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W). Then place the rice compartment in the microwave and heat both on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/(900W). Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (422g**)
Energy444kJ / 106kcal1875kJ / 446kcal
Fat2.4g10.1g
Saturates0.4g1.7g
Carbohydrate12.2g51.5g
Sugars2.3g9.7g
Fibre3.0g12.7g
Protein7.3g30.8g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 422g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than most takeaways!

4 stars

Excellent curry, full of flavour and very fresh tasting. The whole cardamom pods in the rice could do to be left out but other than that it’s super tasty. Could do with some more coriander and maybe some sliced peppers and whole tomatoes and it would be perfect.

Good Jalfrezi curry and rice

4 stars

Really good jalfrezi curry and pilau rice. I wish the whole cardamom pods were not added to the pilau rice. Nice size portion and you can taste the spices in the curry sauce with lots of chicken breast pieces.

Very good product. Plenty of of meat and plenty of

5 stars

Very good product. Plenty of of meat and plenty of sauce. Could be fractionally hotter, but the mix of spices made it delicious. Must try the others!

Yummy!

5 stars

This is one of my favourite ready meals. I’m a regular buyer and never disappointed.

Too sweet

2 stars

This was very sweet, with just a hint of spice. My curry mad husband left most of it.

Great tasting

5 stars

Very quick to cook

