Write a review
Tesco Thai Hom Mali Aaa Jasmine Fragrant Rice 5Kg
£ 8.00
£1.60/kg
As sold 75g contains
  • Energy1126kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1501kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Thai Jasmine rice.
  • This bag is produced under the patent no. 8270 of Nitigorn Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Pack size: 5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Thai Hom Mali Rice 100%.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 20 mins
Rinse 75g of rice per person in a sieve in cold, running water.
Place in a saucepan with 113ml of water per person and add salt if desired.
Bring to the boil and then cover and simmer gently for 20 minutes or until the rice is tender.
During cooking add more boiling water from a kettle if necessary.
Drain thoroughly in a sieve and rinse with boiling water.
Fluff up with a fork before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produce of Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 66 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1501kJ / 353kcal1126kJ / 265kcal
Fat0.5g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate80.2g60.2g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein6.9g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

I like this type of rice

5 stars

5 stars

I like this type of rice

very good quality

5 stars

very good quality

I expected this to be of good quality coz its a ja

1 stars

I expected this to be of good quality coz its a jasmine rice, but to my disappointment the cooked grains are hard unlike the jasmine rice I usually buy in Morrisons. This rice taste like just a normal long grain rice. Very expensive too. I’m very disappointed really. I wonder if I can get a refund😖

Best jasmine rice

5 stars

This product has great aroma, still great even when it’s cold. It worth the money.

