Tesco Thai Hom Mali Aaa Jasmine Fragrant Rice 5Kg

Good quality
Good quality
I like this type of rice
very good quality
I expected this to be of good quality coz its a jasmine rice, but to my disappointment the cooked grains are hard unlike the jasmine rice I usually buy in Morrisons. This rice taste like just a normal long grain rice. Very expensive too. I’m very disappointed really. I wonder if I can get a refund😖
Best jasmine rice
This product has great aroma, still great even when it’s cold. It worth the money.