Yorkshire Provender Roast Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600G

5(8)Write a review
£ 2.75
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Roast chicken soup with traditional vegetables...
  • Belinda's take on the classic family favourite, roast chicken with traditional vegetables. Ideal for a delicious quick lunch or supper.
  • "We're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soups for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
  • Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
  • Honestly delicious
  • Naturally skinny
  • Insist on really delicious soup
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
  • High in protein
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • I'm gluten free
  • Pack size: 600g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrot 9%, British Chicken 6%, Onion, Savoy Cabbage 5%, Leek 4%, Broccoli 4%, Double Cream (Milk), Chicken Stock*, Celeriac (Celery) 2%, Parsnip 2%, Celery, Vegetable Stock** (Celery), Butter (Milk), Garlic, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper, *Chicken Stock contains: Roast Chicken 24%, Rehydrated Potato, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat, **Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep Refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on a day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 2 x 300g servings

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

Return to

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.
  • www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 220kJ/52kcal
Fat 2.3g
of which saturates 1.3g
Carbohydrate 3.8g
of which sugars 1.5g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.58g

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely soup - if a tad on the salty side. This brand has a fantastic range of soups and would love for a greater choice than the 3 you stock on line. Tesco (if you read these reviews) please could you give your customers more choice from this excellent range.

delicious

5 stars

This soup is absolutely gorgeous creamy and very filling.

please could you stock all of these soups online t

5 stars

please could you stock all of these soups online they are excellent

wholesome chicken soup

5 stars

This chicken soup is a really good in taste and quality, like home made, even can be better.

amazing chicken soup. Please don't stop selling th

5 stars

amazing chicken soup. Please don't stop selling this

Yum!

5 stars

Great quality and absolutely delicious.

Yum

5 stars

No wonder it won 1st prize for taste. Its fresh taste is moreish Yum

Best soup ever

5 stars

This is the best shop bought soup I've ever tasted. The pearl barley is a great addition.

