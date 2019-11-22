Yorkshire Provender Roast Chicken & Vegetable Soup 600G

Lovely
Lovely soup - if a tad on the salty side. This brand has a fantastic range of soups and would love for a greater choice than the 3 you stock on line. Tesco (if you read these reviews) please could you give your customers more choice from this excellent range.
delicious
This soup is absolutely gorgeous creamy and very filling.
please could you stock all of these soups online they are excellent
wholesome chicken soup
This chicken soup is a really good in taste and quality, like home made, even can be better.
amazing chicken soup. Please don't stop selling this
Yum!
Great quality and absolutely delicious.
Yum
No wonder it won 1st prize for taste. Its fresh taste is moreish Yum
Best soup ever
This is the best shop bought soup I've ever tasted. The pearl barley is a great addition.