Heinz Tomato & Basil Cup Soup 88G

Tasty tomato + nice n creamy sips
Much better than the own brand. I just add few leafs of fresh coriander & pinch of powder chilli spice to my taste & voilà!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ
Tomatoes (61%), Water, Sugar, Milk Proteins, Modified Starch, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Basil, Flavourings (contain Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Colours - Beetroot Red, Beta-Carotene and Riboflavin, Acid - Citric Acid, Emulsifier - Mono-and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Stabiliser - Dipotassium Phosphate
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see base of pack.
Made in the EU
Servings per sachet - 1
4 x 22g
|Typical Values
|when made up as instructed Per 100g
|when made up as instructed Per cup
|%RI*
|Energy
|143kJ
|359kJ
|-
|34kcal
|85kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.7g
|2%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|16.0g
|6%
|- of which sugars
|3.9g
|9.9g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.2g
|2%
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.1g
|18%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
