Tesco Basics Sieve

Tesco Basics Sieve
£ 2.00
Product Description

  • Sleek black design
  • Sieve is made from polyester
  • H33xW18xD10cm
  • Simple yet practical, this classic sieve is great for getting rid of lumps or seeds. With its sleek design and black finish, this sieve from the Tesco Basics range will fit into any kitchen décor. Featuring an eyelet for easy hanging, this sieve is made from polyester. Hand wash only.
Information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

cheap, works well... notuch else to say

5 stars

as described, works well and cheap and delivered to my local store for free

Bargain

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and am so glad I did because I am now confident enough to bake knowing I have all the utensils necessary. Although it is basic it does the job and doesn't cost a fortune either. Glad I found this.

Does the job well

5 stars

For a simple, inexpensive sieve these are perfect for me to filter paint through. Easy to clean too.

Good value for student

5 stars

Ordered this for my daughter to start at University. Good value for the type of use needed!

Great

5 stars

Excellent value for the money, does what it should

Great value item

5 stars

I brought this along with other items for the kids mud kitchen. Well it may be value but it has given them hours of fun and the simple shape is easy to clean. Perfect for the job, whether it be sieving pasta or mud...

Good quality just what I needed

5 stars

I brought this a week ago great product I would recommend

You get what you pay for

3 stars

This is ok but the plastic mesh has already started coming away from the black round bit attached to the handle (sorry for the rubbish description but hopefully you know what I mean!) I suppose it's not that good quality as it's just a value sieve. Still using it though.

For what I paid for it two pound it is great.

3 stars

I bought this product three weeks ago very happy with it.

Good for the price

4 stars

This is called a Basic Sieve and thats exactly what it is. It is all plastic so probably not good for hot liquids. Probably won't last too long but for the price is was a good buy.

