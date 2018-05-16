By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Fudge 6 Pack 153G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Fudge 6 Pack 153G
£ 1.25
£0.82/100g
Each 25.5 g contains
  • Energy480 kJ 114 kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.9 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1 g
    11%
  • Sugars16 g
    18%
  • Salt0.09 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884 kJ

Product Description

  • Fudge covered with milk chocolate (24 %)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org
  • Cadbury World
  • Have you visited Cadbury World Yet? With an assortment of chocolatey zones to explore, It's great fun for all the family.
  • Reservations advised.
  • Call +44 121 393 6004 or visit cadburyworld.co.uk
  • Cadbury Gifts Direct
  • Gift ideas from Cadbury? visit www.cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk or order by phone 0845 600 3113
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • A delicious little bar of soft fudge wrapped in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate
  • Each multipack contains 6 bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 153g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 25.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bag (25.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1884 kJ480 kJ8400 kJ /
-448 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 15 g3.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 8.2 g2.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 74 g19 g260 g
of which Sugars 65 g16 g90 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.1 g-
Protein 2.4 g0.6 g50 g
Salt 0.34 g0.09 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

