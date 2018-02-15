Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive 125Ml

Micellar Cleansing Water
First time I have tried Micellar cleansing water and I was pleasantly surprised. I use it to remove makeup when I can’t be bothered to use cleanser and flannel and water! Can even be used on my eyes without irritation. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not great for my sensitive skin
I was very disappointed with this product. Initially it seemed fine, but after a few days my skin started to feel very tight and my eyes were quite sore and sticky. Also it did not remove eye make-up very easily and needed a fair amount of rubbing. I will not be buying again.
Cleansing success
I find it really hard to find something that will take my make up off easily and quickly within rubbing! This does exactly that just one cotton pad for each eye and the make up was a faraway thought and my face as clean as a whistle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
magic water
this is brilliant product, removes all the grime and leaves the skin feeling refreshed , toned and moisturised. ive not had to put extra moisturiser on top and my skin is not dried out, the only gripe i had is that the bottle was squashed, lid came off and only a third was left but bonus being a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Recommend
This is the best Cleansing Water have ever tried, I would recommend to everyone. Great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product!
I've heard good things about this product in the past, and yes, I have to agree. I've used the cleanser for 2 days, my face feels really clean, and no signs of irritation. A very good value product from Garnier, thank you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Micellar cleansing water
The micellar cleansing water was really good to my skin. It’s remove all my makeup completely. Highly recommended this products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Micelles Cleansing Water
I found this product to be simple & quick to use. It was perfect for removing my makeup easily & quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product
Fab product, removed all make up, face felt really clean after using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job, excellently
This cleansing water took all but my waterproof mascara off in one swipe with a cotton pad. The said mascara needed another pad and a little elbow grease, but a few moments later it was gone without a trace! My only negative, and what gives it 4 stars, is that it makes my skin feel very greasy. Nothing a little wash doesn't fix, but it means it's not entirely a 'one stop shop' product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]