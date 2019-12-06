By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Free From Carrot Cake

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From Carrot Cake
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1154kJ 276kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1722kJ / 412kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free carrot cake made with potato and tapioca starch and rice flour, topped with medium fat soft cheese frosting, decorated with walnut pieces.
  • Wheat & Gluten Free. This wonderfully soft cake is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Bursting with fresh carrots, sweet coconut and spices for a delicious flavour. Finished by hand with rich cream cheese frosting and walnut pieces.
  • This wonderfully soft cake is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Bursting with fresh carrots, sweet coconut and spices for a delicious flavour. Finished by hand with rich cream cheese frosting and walnut pieces.
  • Expertly hand decorated
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream Cheese Frosting (28%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Dark Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (9%), Egg, Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Walnuts (2.5%), Egg White, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Pineapple Pulp, Desiccated Coconut, Spices, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Buckwheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action.
  • It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (67g)
Energy1722kJ / 412kcal1154kJ / 276kcal
Fat20.5g13.7g
Saturates4.7g3.1g
Carbohydrate52.8g35.4g
Sugars30.0g20.1g
Fibre1.7g1.1g
Protein3.1g2.1g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of walnut shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely. Even better than most 'normal' carrot cake

5 stars

Please keep on doing this one Tesco! Carrot cake is one of the few cakes I'd say I really like - and this one is great with lots of fruit, icing and a nice balance of flavour and texture. Having only recently gone gluten free I can attest to not even 'normal' versions all being great (lack raisins or icing etc) but this is one of the best.

Delicious!!!

5 stars

This cake was delicious.. Wouldn't know it was gluten free.. Excellent..

Moist and spicy

5 stars

Excellent, moist, spicy carrot cake. The frosting is more sweet than cream-cheesy but the cake is a real winner, especially for being gluten free. Put the kettle on!

This carrot cake has a very strange taste, more fi

1 stars

This carrot cake has a very strange taste, more fish than carrot ... The icing is ok. I wouldn't buy again. Not a good gluten free cake.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Lemon Drizzle Cake

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Tesco Finest Carrot Cake

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Tesco Finest Free From Victoria Sponge Cake

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Finest Chocolate Cake

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here