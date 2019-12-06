Tesco Finest Free From Carrot Cake

Lovely. Even better than most 'normal' carrot cake
Please keep on doing this one Tesco! Carrot cake is one of the few cakes I'd say I really like - and this one is great with lots of fruit, icing and a nice balance of flavour and texture. Having only recently gone gluten free I can attest to not even 'normal' versions all being great (lack raisins or icing etc) but this is one of the best.
Delicious!!!
This cake was delicious.. Wouldn't know it was gluten free.. Excellent..
Moist and spicy
Excellent, moist, spicy carrot cake. The frosting is more sweet than cream-cheesy but the cake is a real winner, especially for being gluten free. Put the kettle on!
This carrot cake has a very strange taste, more fish than carrot ... The icing is ok. I wouldn't buy again. Not a good gluten free cake.