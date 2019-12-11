Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Cake

B-E-A-UTIFUL GORGEOUS YUMMY
Ignore other reviews this is the BEST chocolate cake ever. Beautifully baked, rich, creamy and scrummy! My house love it, so much so we choose it for all special occasions, and over a wheat-based product. Fabulous. MAGNIFICENT IM EATING IT AS I WRITE THIS YUMMY!!!
New but not improved
This new Free From recipe includes milk... So disappointed as the previous recipe was just perfect. One more item now off the shopping list! Preferred the old packaging too.
Just don't
Just awful! And it doesn't even taste like chocolate.
Absolutely awful
This cake has a horrible taste, not much like chocolate at all. Such a shame considering the only gluten free cake options in my store are either this one or a carrot cake. Safe to say I will not be buying this one again.
DISGUSTING
Absolutely awful! I bought this REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO EATING IT! What a total disappointment! It lacked any taste and left a rather odd after taste! Both my daughter and I felt the same about it, so we binned it!