Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Cake

£ 3.00
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy1151kJ 275kcal
    14%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars21.3g
    24%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1744kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free chocolate sponge cake made with rice flour, potato and tapioca starch, topped with dark chocolate buttercream and decorated with Belgian milk chocolate curls.
  • Wheat & Gluten Free. This wonderfully soft cake is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Generously filled and topped with dark Belgian chocolate buttercream. Finished with Belgian milk chocolate curls.
  • This wonderfully soft cake is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Generously filled and topped with dark Belgian chocolate buttercream. Finished with Belgian milk chocolate curls.
  • Expertly hand decorated
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Buttercream (31%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Flour, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Dark Brown Sugar, Sugar, Rice Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Egg White, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Invert Sugar Syrup, Buckwheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action.
  • It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (66g)
Energy1744kJ / 416kcal1151kJ / 275kcal
Fat19.9g13.1g
Saturates4.6g3.0g
Carbohydrate54.8g36.2g
Sugars32.3g21.3g
Fibre1.6g1.1g
Protein3.7g2.4g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

B-E-A-UTIFUL GORGEOUS YUMMY

5 stars

Ignore other reviews this is the BEST chocolate cake ever. Beautifully baked, rich, creamy and scrummy! My house love it, so much so we choose it for all special occasions, and over a wheat-based product. Fabulous. MAGNIFICENT IM EATING IT AS I WRITE THIS YUMMY!!!

New but not improved

1 stars

This new Free From recipe includes milk... So disappointed as the previous recipe was just perfect. One more item now off the shopping list! Preferred the old packaging too.

Just don't

1 stars

Just awful! And it doesn't even taste like chocolate.

Absolutely awful

1 stars

This cake has a horrible taste, not much like chocolate at all. Such a shame considering the only gluten free cake options in my store are either this one or a carrot cake. Safe to say I will not be buying this one again.

DISGUSTING

1 stars

Absolutely awful! I bought this REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO EATING IT! What a total disappointment! It lacked any taste and left a rather odd after taste! Both my daughter and I felt the same about it, so we binned it!

