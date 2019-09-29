By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Free From Victoria Sponge Cake

1.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Free From Victoria Sponge Cake
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy997kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1635kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free Victoria sponge cake made with potato and tapioca starch and rice flour, filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, finished with a sweet dusting.
  • Wheat & Gluten Free. This wonderfully soft sponge is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Filled with smooth buttercream and an intensely fruity raspberry jam for a delicious flavour, finished by hand with a light, sweet dusting.
  • This wonderfully soft sponge is made with gluten free flour and free range eggs. Filled with smooth buttercream and an intensely fruity raspberry jam for a delicious flavour, finished by hand with a light, sweet dusting.
  • Expertly hand decorated
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Egg, Sugar, Buttercream (12%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Flour], Raspberry Jam (11%) [Glucose Syrup, Raspberry, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Egg White, Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Maize Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring, Buckwheat Flour, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long, clean serrated knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action.
  • It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (61g)
Energy1635kJ / 390kcal997kJ / 238kcal
Fat17.0g10.4g
Saturates6.6g4.0g
Carbohydrate55.3g33.7g
Sugars27.9g17.0g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein3.6g2.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Stodgy Cake with bitter after taste

1 stars

The cake looks nice, but it is very stodgy with bitter after taste, will definitely not be buying again.

Banging

5 stars

Smells , looks and tastes like the real thing !! Coeliac for 3 + years :)

The cake was not the normal quality A small cake i

1 stars

The cake was not the normal quality A small cake in large package!! Ridiculous price for such a small Victoria sponge!! I have had this cake before but it seems to have shrunk.

Shame about the Cake!!

1 stars

It was most probably made with good ingredients, but the cake had a wet texture and was heavy, i know how hard it is to make Gluten Free cakes, but it can be done!! personally hated it and threw it in the bin, I won’t be buying it or recommending it, I have 5 members in my family who are Coeliac’s and that cake wouldn’t have been enough for us all, apparently 6 portions!! I suggest Tesco go back to the drawing board and produce a good Victoria Sandwich.

ugh

1 stars

I had high hopes for this as tesco's free from range so far has been so good,BUT,this is awful.I.m sure its not cooked enough,the sponge is so dense and mush in my mouth,its horrid,wish I could provide a photo.The sponge is nothing like the box cover showing a light yellow cooked sponge,this is a deep yellow and is wet to touch ugh,never buy it again,sorry tesco my opinion next one could be better,I.m not willing to take that chance and waste my money.

I would not buy this again.

1 stars

I had this as a sub ..... I would not have it again, it was soggy and left an after taste of raw egg, also it was very sweet, most of it went in the bin.

Weird, flat, dense ‘sponge’, weighs a ton :-(

1 stars

Flat as a pancake, uneven sponge layers, very pale, weird, dense wet sponge that weighs a ton; if this is Tesco’s ‘Finest’ I’m scared of what the Tesco ‘Basic’ would look like!!! It might be Gluten and Wheat free but why do those of us with food intolerances have to put up with this pitiful, overpriced offering?

Not traditional taste of victoria sponge

2 stars

Bought this by mistake. was not true sponge taste but more cakey.i will stick to normal victoria.Size getting smaller!

Don't waste your money. Overpriced and tasteless.

1 stars

Don't waste your money. Overpriced and tasteless. Sponge texture really too hard to be called a sponge.

Why milk?

1 stars

Tesco used to do a version of this that was delicious, but then they added milk and I can't have dairy. Someone bought this for me and didn't know about the 'upgrade'. Come on Tesco, ditch the milk, please? A person sometimes needs a huge cake for those cold winter nights.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

