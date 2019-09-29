Tesco Finest Free From Victoria Sponge Cake

Stodgy Cake with bitter after taste
The cake looks nice, but it is very stodgy with bitter after taste, will definitely not be buying again.
Banging
Smells , looks and tastes like the real thing !! Coeliac for 3 + years :)
The cake was not the normal quality A small cake in large package!! Ridiculous price for such a small Victoria sponge!! I have had this cake before but it seems to have shrunk.
Shame about the Cake!!
It was most probably made with good ingredients, but the cake had a wet texture and was heavy, i know how hard it is to make Gluten Free cakes, but it can be done!! personally hated it and threw it in the bin, I won’t be buying it or recommending it, I have 5 members in my family who are Coeliac’s and that cake wouldn’t have been enough for us all, apparently 6 portions!! I suggest Tesco go back to the drawing board and produce a good Victoria Sandwich.
ugh
I had high hopes for this as tesco's free from range so far has been so good,BUT,this is awful.I.m sure its not cooked enough,the sponge is so dense and mush in my mouth,its horrid,wish I could provide a photo.The sponge is nothing like the box cover showing a light yellow cooked sponge,this is a deep yellow and is wet to touch ugh,never buy it again,sorry tesco my opinion next one could be better,I.m not willing to take that chance and waste my money.
I would not buy this again.
I had this as a sub ..... I would not have it again, it was soggy and left an after taste of raw egg, also it was very sweet, most of it went in the bin.
Weird, flat, dense ‘sponge’, weighs a ton :-(
Flat as a pancake, uneven sponge layers, very pale, weird, dense wet sponge that weighs a ton; if this is Tesco’s ‘Finest’ I’m scared of what the Tesco ‘Basic’ would look like!!! It might be Gluten and Wheat free but why do those of us with food intolerances have to put up with this pitiful, overpriced offering?
Not traditional taste of victoria sponge
Bought this by mistake. was not true sponge taste but more cakey.i will stick to normal victoria.Size getting smaller!
Don't waste your money. Overpriced and tasteless. Sponge texture really too hard to be called a sponge.
Why milk?
Tesco used to do a version of this that was delicious, but then they added milk and I can't have dairy. Someone bought this for me and didn't know about the 'upgrade'. Come on Tesco, ditch the milk, please? A person sometimes needs a huge cake for those cold winter nights.