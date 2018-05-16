By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Almond Coconut 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
Alpro Almond Coconut 1 Litre
£ 1.80
£1.80/litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy99 kJ 24 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6 g
    3%
  • Sugars2.5 g
    3%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 99 kJ / 24 kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut-almond drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Alpro Coconut Almond is the perfect combination of the tropical refreshment of coconuts with the subtle nuttiness of roasted almonds. Refreshing at anytime! 100% plant based, naturally low in fat and a source of calcium and vitamins.
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is Tropical Nuttiness at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can Enjoy it at its Best.
  • There are two sides to this tropical adventure.
  • Fragrant Coconut, blended with the delicate taste of Roasted Almonds - like stepping onto your own private island.
  • While you're drinking in the sunshine, our Coconut Almond drink is Low in Sugars and naturally low in fat.
  • Good for You
  • And because it's plant-based, it's good for the planet too. So pack your shorts and let's go!
  • All plant, tropically nutty
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D, E
  • Low in sugars
  • Free from colours
  • Naturally lactose free and low in fat
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of calcium and vitamins B2, B12, D, E
  • Low in sugars
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (3.3%) (Coconut Cream, Water), Sugar, Almond (1.4%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Sunflower)), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Vitamins (B2, B12, E, D2)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Best served chilled, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 99 kJ / 24 kcal
Fat 1.3 g
of which Saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 2.5 g
of which Sugars 2.5 g
Fibre 0.0 g
Protein 0.3 g
Salt 0.12 g
D0.75 µg*
E1.80 mg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B120.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

View more safety information

Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Alpro Hazelnut Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Alpro Coconut Fresh Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Alpro Almond Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here