By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Slow Cooker Bbq Pulled Pork 35G

5(1)Write a review
Schwartz Slow Cooker Bbq Pulled Pork 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • A rich and tasty recipe mix with smoked paprika, sweet garlic, onion and aromatic black pepper for slow-cooked pulled pork full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
  • Slow cook for up to 8 hrs
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Smoked Paprika (14%), Modified Starch, Garlic Powder (13%), Onion Powder (13%), Salt, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1339kJ1059kJ
-317kcal251kcal13%
Fat 3.2g7.5g11%
of which saturates 0.7g2.5g12%
Carbohydrate 59.2g8.9g3%
of which sugars 20.6g7.3g8%
Fibre 9.5g0.5g
Protein 8.1g36.8g74%
Salt 11.75g1.19g20%
*1 serving = 1/8 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Ever.

5 stars

It's one of the best mixes I've come across, used it with Tesco's pork shoulder 1.1kg enough for up to 6 people delicious. just follow instructions.

Helpful little swaps

Colman's Season & Shake Rustic Chicken Southern Mix 33G

£ 1.00
£3.04/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here