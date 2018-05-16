Schwartz Indian Balti Mix 35G

Product Description
- A fragrant recipe mix with earthy cumin seed, aromatic coriander seed and leaf for a Balti curry full of flavour.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Ready in 25 minutes
- Authentic Indian flavour
- 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Ground Coriander Seed (15%), Modified Starch, Sugar, Ground Cumin (10%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Ground Ginger, Ground Fenugreek, Dried Crushed Chillies, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Turmeric, Coriander Leaf, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1402kJ
|915kJ
|-
|335kcal
|217kcal
|11%
|Fat
|8.4g
|5.0g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.8g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|46.2g
|11.2g
|4%
|of which sugars
|15.5g
|7.8g
|9%
|Fibre
|19.1g
|4.2g
|Protein
|9.0g
|29.7g
|59%
|Salt
|8.13g
|1.02g
|17%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020