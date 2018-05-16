Uncle Bens Wholegrain & Quinoa Tomato Basil 220G

- Energy743kJ 176kcal9%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.47g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 675kJ160kcal
Product Description
- Steamed Parboiled Wholegrain rice & Quinoa with Tomato & Basil.
- Healthy meals begin with our Rice & Grains, we have an array of recipes to share: www. unclebens.co.uk & www.unclebens.ie
- Great rice deserves something special
- Our Wholegrain Rice & Quinoa is carefully flavoured with Tomato, Basil (and a bit of Uncle Ben's know-how). Simply no need for artificial flavours, preservatives or colours.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect in 2 minutes
- Serves 2
- Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Parboiled Wholegrain Rice (77%), Steamed Red Quinoa (8.2%), Tomato Paste (5.4%), Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Basil (1.5%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, Onion Powder, Oregano, Spices
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Sesame and Gluten (from Wheat and Barley)
Storage
Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- In need of little inspiration?
- Why not try our Wholegrain & Quinoa with Tomato & Basil served with oven-baked chicken, roasted aubergine, courgette and tomato, drizzle of oil and sprinkle of rosemary & thyme.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK:
- Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.,
- Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.unclebens.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.unclebens.ie
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (110g) (%*)
|Energy
|675kJ160kcal
|743kJ (9%) 176kcal (9%)
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.5g (4%)
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|29.2g
|32.1g (12%)
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|1.0g (1%)
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|4.3g
|4.7g (9%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.47g (8%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
