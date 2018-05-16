By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Extra Bubblegum Flavour 27G

Extra Bubblegum Flavour 27G
£ 0.70
£2.60/100g

Product Description

  • Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Fruit Flavours.
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugarfree
  • British Dental Health Foundation approved
  • Irish Dental Association approved
  • Eat drink extra chew
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 27g
  • Sugarfree

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Humectant Glycerol, Flavourings, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Antioxidant BHA

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.Best Before: See Side.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.

Number of uses

14 Count

Name and address

  • UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
  • Plymouth,
  • PL6 7PR.
  • ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 11578,
  • Dublin 17.

Return to

  • UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
  • Plymouth,
  • PL6 7PR.
  • ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 11578,
  • Dublin 17.
  • Contact Us:
  • www.wrigley.com/uk
  • +44 (0) 845 6048495

Net Contents

27g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 641 kJ/154 kcal
Fat 0 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 64.1 g
Of which-Sugars 0 g
-Polyols 64.1 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

