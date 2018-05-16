Extra Bubblegum Flavour 27G

Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Fruit Flavours.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Extra sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Sugarfree
- British Dental Health Foundation approved
- Irish Dental Association approved
- Eat drink extra chew
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 27g
- Sugarfree
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Humectant Glycerol, Flavourings, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Antioxidant BHA
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep cool and dry.Best Before: See Side.
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.
Number of uses
14 Count
Name and address
- UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
- Plymouth,
- PL6 7PR.
- ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 11578,
- Dublin 17.
Return to
- UK: The Wrigley Company Ltd.,
- Plymouth,
- PL6 7PR.
- ROI: Wrigley Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 11578,
- Dublin 17.
- Contact Us:
- www.wrigley.com/uk
- +44 (0) 845 6048495
Net Contents
27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|641 kJ/154 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|64.1 g
|Of which-Sugars
|0 g
|-Polyols
|64.1 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019