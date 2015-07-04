St Tropez Self Tan Express Brnz Mousse 200Ml

fast tan
Best tan ever. I have tried lots of different tans and this one is by far the best. Just put it on with a mitt and wash off in an hour or up to three hours for darker tan.
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caramel, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Decyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Melanin, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Limonene, Geraniol, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Store below 30°C/86°F.
Made in the UK
Pump. Recyclable
200ml ℮
Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips. Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
