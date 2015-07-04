By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
St Tropez Self Tan Express Brnz Mousse 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 35.00
£17.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Express Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
  • Streak-free, natural looking & suitable for all skin types
  • Contains 100% natural tanning agent
  • Avoids staining sheets by continuing to develop after guide colour removal
  • Advance one hour tan, with intelligent shade complex for a natural streak-free tan.
  • Self Tan Express our most advanced, no-fuss, fast-acting tan yet; you can tan, shower and go in as little as one hour. This easy to use, quick drying and lightweight mousse is specially formulated to absorb quickly into the skin, allowing you to select your shade of tan by choosing when to wash off the tinted guide colour. For a light, sunkissed glow - shower after 1 hour. For a medium, golden tan - leave on for 2 hours. For a deep, dark bronze - wait 3 hours.
  • Advanced 1 hour tan
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caramel, Propylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Glycerin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Decyl Glucoside, Phenoxyethanol, Melanin, Parfum (Fragrance), Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Limonene, Geraniol, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Storage

Store below 30°C/86°F.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • After showering, skin will have a light colour, the self tan actives will continue to work for up to 8 hours, developing and deepening into your chosen shade of tan that lasts for days. Suitable for all skin tones.
  • Created by St. Tropez, expertise every time.
  • 1 Hour Light
  • 2 Hours Medium
  • 3 Hours Dark
  • Peel label to reveal full usage instructions.

Warnings

  • Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash palms after use. Self tan may stain. Do not get in eyes, if you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
  • Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.

Return to

  • PZ Cussons Beauty,
  • 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9FB.
  • UK: 020 7845 6330
  • www.sttropeztan.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

fast tan

5 stars

Best tan ever. I have tried lots of different tans and this one is by far the best. Just put it on with a mitt and wash off in an hour or up to three hours for darker tan.

