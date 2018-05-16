Tiptreecaramlisd Red Onion Chutney 220G

Product Description
- Red Onion Chutney
- This tasty new chutney is made with deliciously sweet caramelised red onions and is the perfect addition to a burger or barbecue. Great with cheese and biscuits. Stir into gravy.
- Gluten free, made in a nut free factory, suitable for vegetarians.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products
- Finest condiments
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Red Onions (48%), Sugar, Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Sea Salt, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- Made in a Nut free factory
Storage
Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks
Produce of
Made in Tiptree, England
Name and address
- Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
- Tiptree,
- Essex,
- CO5 0RF.
Return to
- UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
- www.tiptree.com
Net Contents
220g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1273 kJ/301 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|of which sugars
|59g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|1g
Using Product Information
