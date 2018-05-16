By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiptreecaramlisd Red Onion Chutney 220G

Tiptreecaramlisd Red Onion Chutney 220G
Product Description

  • Red Onion Chutney
  • This tasty new chutney is made with deliciously sweet caramelised red onions and is the perfect addition to a burger or barbecue. Great with cheese and biscuits. Stir into gravy.
  • Gluten free, made in a nut free factory, suitable for vegetarians.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Finest condiments
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Red Onions (48%), Sugar, Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Sea Salt, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Made in a Nut free factory

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1273 kJ/301 kcal
Fat 1.5g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 63g
of which sugars 59g
Protein 2.3g
Salt 1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

