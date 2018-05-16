We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tiptree Ploughmans Plum Chutney 210G

Tiptree Ploughmans Plum Chutney 210G
£ 2.30
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Ploughman's Plum Chutney
  • Made with Victoria Plums from the Tiptree farm, this sweet chutney is the perfect addition to a Ploughman's Lunch.
  • Gluten free, made in a nut free factory, suitable for vegetarians.
  • Fruit Growers & Preservers since 1885

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Finest condiments
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Victoria Plums (45%), Sugar, Apples, Sultanas, Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Onion Powder, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Star Anise

Allergy Information

  • Made in a Nut free factory

Storage

Once opened refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

210g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 892 kJ/ 210 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 51g
of which sugars 51g
Protein 0.8g
Salt 1.4g
