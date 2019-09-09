By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Fingers 500G

Tesco Pineapple Fingers 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy240kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple.
  • Sweet & Juicy.
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/4 of a pack
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product may occasionally contain fruit seeds.

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/4 of a pack
Energy192kJ / 45kcal240kJ / 57kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate9.7g12.2g
Sugars9.7g12.2g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: This product may occasionally contain fruit seeds.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The great revolution

5 stars

I am very Impressed with this product it is extremely tasty 😋

Juicy.

5 stars

Not always available. P lkeasr keep stocking it.

