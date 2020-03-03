By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tampax Pearl Compak Regular Applicator Tampons 18

4.5(3341)Write a review
image 1 of Tampax Pearl Compak Regular Applicator Tampons 18
£ 2.85
£0.16/each
  • Tampax Pearl Compak tampons are our best tampons for comfort, protection and discretion. They are free from fragrances. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons come with a compact and discreet smooth plastic applicator and rounded tip for comfortable insertion. Its contoured Anti- Slip Grip makes the applicator easy to hold and position. Tampax Pearl Compak has MotionFit technology that gently expands to fit your body’s unique shape. Additionally there is a LeakGuard braid that helps stop leaks before they happen. Tampax Pearl Compak have bold and colourful wrappers that are easy to open, purse resistant and open silently for full discretion. Tampax Pearl Compak Regular is our best tampon for regular absorbency. Tampax Pearl Compak tampons have been gynaecologically tested. They have also been independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex.
  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Tampax’s N°1 combination of comfort, protection and discretion
  • Tampax MotionFit tampon that gently adapts to your body’s unique shape
  • Leakguard Braid for added backup protection to help prevent leaks
  • SmoothTouch compact applicator with an anti-slip grip and rounded tip for easy tampon insertion
  • Independently tested for harmful substances by Oeko-Tex
  • Gynaecologically tested
  • Free from fragrances and core free from dyes
Information

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Store in cool dry place

Warnings

  • Tampons are associated with a rare but serious illness, Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal.

Return to

  • [GB] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • [GB] 0800 378 135
  • [IRL] 1800 626 206
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

3341 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Lodged

3 stars

Well it got stuck...

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good and it is completely comfortable to wear and it is easy to use.

Terrible applicator design

1 stars

This is honestly the worst tampon design I have ever used. The applicators don’t work properly to insert the tampon into the correct place. Every time I have to manually move it into the correct place so as not to feel discomfort. I have been using tampons for 20 years and while some issues can occur with cardboard applicators, it’s rare. This happens with teach application. Plus, all the plastic wasted is just a terrible idea. I’ll be going back to cardboard applicators.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is the only product I can use and trust. After finding out I was allergic to pads, when I started my periods as a teen, I turned to Tampax, they were comfy and I suffered no leaks, however since having 2 children, I have only been able to use Compact Pearls, as they are the only ones to prevent leaks.

Excellent!

5 stars

Super comfortable and easy to use. Easy to understand instructions too.

Excellent!

5 stars

These are excellent for heavy periods, which I have suffered for the last 40 years. I wish this product would have been availed when my periods first started. I have found with heavy periods you have to change more and get dryer on the entrance and exit of the Virgina. The pearl tampax helps to slide in and out easier and doesn’t scratch or dry you out as some of the other products do.

Excellent!

5 stars

I really like these. I bought them initially because there discreet packaging appealed to me. It doesn't draw attention when it's in my handbag which I'm constantly rummaging around in! They are super absorbant, protecting you from any embarrassing leaks. They're very easy to insert. A vast improvement. Will definitely buy again!

Great!

4 stars

Easy, comfortable and I can be confident there will be no leaks! What else could you need?

Great!

4 stars

I personally think these are brilliant. They are so easy to use, and being compact they fit in almost any size of bag and are discreet enough that if they fall out it is not obvious what they are. They are comfortable to wear, although this can be negative as you forget and then have potential for leaks, but this is such a small price to pay for such a brilliant product.

Excellent!

5 stars

I refuse to use any of kind/make of tampon,since first trying these probably 8 years ago.before then I was never very comfortable & confidant with the normal cardboard style applicator’s.tha pearl range is far more women friendly,from the packaging to the smooth smaller applicators.when friends see them in my bathroom I always explain the difference & recommend,as too when others females have confided they won’t use tampons & only pads.my own daughter uses them from a teenager

1-10 of 3341 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

