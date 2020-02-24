Tampax Pearl Compak Super+ Applicator Tampons 18

Excellent!
Very good and it is completely comfortable to wear and it is easy to use.
This is the only product I can use and trust. After finding out I was allergic to pads, when I started my periods as a teen, I turned to Tampax, they were comfy and I suffered no leaks, however since having 2 children, I have only been able to use Compact Pearls, as they are the only ones to prevent leaks.
Super comfortable and easy to use. Easy to understand instructions too.
These are excellent for heavy periods, which I have suffered for the last 40 years. I wish this product would have been availed when my periods first started. I have found with heavy periods you have to change more and get dryer on the entrance and exit of the Virgina. The pearl tampax helps to slide in and out easier and doesn’t scratch or dry you out as some of the other products do.
I really like these. I bought them initially because there discreet packaging appealed to me. It doesn't draw attention when it's in my handbag which I'm constantly rummaging around in! They are super absorbant, protecting you from any embarrassing leaks. They're very easy to insert. A vast improvement. Will definitely buy again!
Easy, comfortable and I can be confident there will be no leaks! What else could you need?
I personally think these are brilliant. They are so easy to use, and being compact they fit in almost any size of bag and are discreet enough that if they fall out it is not obvious what they are. They are comfortable to wear, although this can be negative as you forget and then have potential for leaks, but this is such a small price to pay for such a brilliant product.
I refuse to use any of kind/make of tampon,since first trying these probably 8 years ago.before then I was never very comfortable & confidant with the normal cardboard style applicator’s.tha pearl range is far more women friendly,from the packaging to the smooth smaller applicators.when friends see them in my bathroom I always explain the difference & recommend,as too when others females have confided they won’t use tampons & only pads.my own daughter uses them from a teenager
Find these amazing, so small I can keep in my sleeve to be discreet, also easy to dispose of and during to the size they are better for the environment, depending on my flow they can cover me for several hours even on a slightly heavier day and the plastic applicator is wonderful
I recently tried a supermarket own brand tampon to see how it compared and ended up throwing the box away. Realise that spending a little more money is definitely worth it.