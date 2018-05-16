By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Smoked Garlic Each

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Smoked Garlic Each
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
per 10g
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked garlic.
  • Gently Oak Smoked Gently wood smoked for at least 6 hours for a robust and full flavour
  • Gently Oak Smoked Gently wood smoked for at least 6 hours for a robust and full flavour

Information

Ingredients

Garlic

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of China, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.  Wash before use.  

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 bulb

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g
Energy466kJ / 110kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.3g1.6g
Sugars1.6g0.2g
Fibre4.1g0.4g
Protein7.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Garlic Each

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Nightingale Farms Celery Each

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Tesco Root Ginger Loose

£ 2.44
£3.49/kg

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here