Fry's Turkish Delight 3 Pack 153G

Product Description
- Turkish delight (76 %) covered with milk chocolate.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Exquisitely sweet rose flavoured Turkish delight wrapped in smooth milk chocolate
- Each multipack contains 3 bars
- No artificial colours, same great taste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 153G
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Emulsifier (E442), Firming Agent (E509), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Net Contents
3 x 51g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (51 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1534 kJ
|783 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|363 kcal
|185 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|6.7 g
|3.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|3.8 g
|2.0 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|74 g
|38 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|64 g
|33 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|1.2 g
|0.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.36 g
|0.18 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
