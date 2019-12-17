Warburtons Thin Bagels Cinnamon & Raisin 6 Pack

- Energy553kJ 130kcal7%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.40g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ
Product Description
- 6 Sliced Thin Bagels with Raisins, Cinnamon & Mixed Spice
- Follow us on: Facebook and Twitter
- For our latest news and competitions warburtons.co.uk
- "Thin Bagels. There's a clue in the name!"
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Raisins (6%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dextrose, Maize, Cinnamon, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Mixed Spice, Gelling Agent: E466, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley, Not suitable for someone with Sesame allergy
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see film.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- A delicious toasted Thin Bagel with a generous dollop of cream cheese, a handful of mixed berries and some fresh mint leaves, for a sweet treat!
- Delicious Topped, Toasted or Filled.
- When toasting toast to a light golden brown.
Warnings
- TAKE CARE AFTER TOASTING, PRODUCT WILL BE HOT
- Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Net Contents
6 x Bagels
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average bagel (50g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1105kJ
|553kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|263kcal
|130kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.6g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|51.8g
|25.9g
|260g
|of which sugars
|10.6g
|5.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.7g
|4.9g
|50g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.40g
|6g
Safety information
TAKE CARE AFTER TOASTING, PRODUCT WILL BE HOT Although every care has been taken to remove fruit pips and stalks, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019