Fry's Chocolate Cream 3 Pack 147G

4.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.00
£6.81/kg
Be Treatwise. Each 49g contains
  • Energy882 kJ 210 kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars32.0g
    36%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1800 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate with a Fondant Centre (52%)
  • Rich dark chocolate with a smooth fondant centre

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 147G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavourings, Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat, Not suitable for someone with a Milk allergy

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

3 x 49g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar (49g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1800 kJ882 kJ8400 kJ/
-430 kcal210 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 14.5g7.0g70g
of which Saturates 8.7g4.3g20g
Carbohydrate 71.0g34.5g260g
of which Sugars 65.5g32.0g90g
Fibre 3.2g1.6g-
Protein 2.2g1.1g50g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g6g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes very good quality. Great for me as Cadbury's u

5 stars

Yes very good quality. Great for me as Cadbury's upset me now I am old. Wood be great if you provided the other flavours too. Thank you

I love Fry's Cream but my last order was very disc

3 stars

I love Fry's Cream but my last order was very discoloured as if it were passed its date.

Fry's every time for satisfaction...

5 stars

I hosted a dinner party for the family recently,and wanted something different from after-dinner-mints,and suddenly,Fry's chocolate cream fondant came to mind. I couldn't have made a better choice. I carefully cut up the portions,and placed them in a few scattered porcelain dishes on the table.To say that everybody tucked in would be the under-statement of the year.The taste of the plain chocolate coupled with the cream fondant was the perfect blend. Fry's made the perfect ending to the dinner. Certainly,I will be buying this product again.

World'd 1st chocolate bar - still a special treat.

5 stars

The world's 1st chocolate bar - used to eat them as a boy - they haven't changed at all - still delicious - melt in the mouth and delicious with a cup of unsweetened coffee!

