Fry's Chocolate Cream 3 Pack 147G

Yes very good quality. Great for me as Cadbury's upset me now I am old. Wood be great if you provided the other flavours too. Thank you
I love Fry's Cream but my last order was very discoloured as if it were passed its date.
Fry's every time for satisfaction...
I hosted a dinner party for the family recently,and wanted something different from after-dinner-mints,and suddenly,Fry's chocolate cream fondant came to mind. I couldn't have made a better choice. I carefully cut up the portions,and placed them in a few scattered porcelain dishes on the table.To say that everybody tucked in would be the under-statement of the year.The taste of the plain chocolate coupled with the cream fondant was the perfect blend. Fry's made the perfect ending to the dinner. Certainly,I will be buying this product again.
World'd 1st chocolate bar - still a special treat.
The world's 1st chocolate bar - used to eat them as a boy - they haven't changed at all - still delicious - melt in the mouth and delicious with a cup of unsweetened coffee!