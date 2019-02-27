Warburtons Thin Bagels Plain 6 Pack

DELICIOUS AND HALF THE CALORIES
THE BEST ITEM SINCE SLICED BREAD. ABSOLUTELY YUMMY.
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Dextrose, Maize, Yeast, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see film.
6 x Bagels
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average bagel (50g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1079kJ
|540kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|257kcal
|130kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.7g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|50.0g
|25.0g
|260g
|of which sugars
|6.3g
|3.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.2g
|Protein
|10.0g
|5.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.40g
|6g
TAKE CARE AFTER TOASTING, PRODUCT WILL BE HOT
