Warburtons Thin Bagels Plain 6 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.25/each
Each bagel contains
  • Energy540kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.40g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ

Product Description

  • 6 Sliced Thin White Bagels
  • "Thin Bagels. There's a clue in the name!"
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Malted Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Dextrose, Maize, Yeast, Salt, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Gelling Agent: E466, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Emulsifiers: E472e, E481, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)

Allergy Information

  • This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk, Sesame Seeds and Barley, Not suitable for someone with Sesame allergy

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated.Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • A delicious toasted Thin Bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber slices, black pepper and a scattering of fresh dill, for a savory treat!
  • Delicious Topped, Toasted or Filled.
  • When toasting, toast to a light golden brown.

Warnings

  • TAKE CARE AFTER TOASTING, PRODUCT WILL BE HOT

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

6 x Bagels

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average bagel (50g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 1079kJ540kJ8400kJ
-257kcal130kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.3g0.7g70g
of which saturates 0.4g0.2g20g
Carbohydrate 50.0g25.0g260g
of which sugars 6.3g3.2g90g
Fibre 2.4g1.2g
Protein 10.0g5.0g50g
Salt 0.80g0.40g6g

Safety information

