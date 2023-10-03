Otex Olive Oil Ear Drops 10Ml

BEFORE USING OTEX OLIVE OIL: Before treating a child consult a doctor so that an ear wax problem can be confirmed. Do not use if: - You are allergic to olive oil - You have a history of ear problems, unless used under the close supervision of your doctor or pharmacist - You are putting anything else in the ear (such as other ear drops or a hearing aid) - Your ear drum is (or has been) damaged - You suffer from dizziness - There is anything else wrong with your ear (such as pain, swelling, discharge, infection or tinnitus) - The dropper is broken or damaged - You have had your ear syringed in the last 2 to 3 days, or tried to remove the ear wax using fingernails, cotton buds or other implements as this could make it painful to use the ear drops. If in doubt consult a doctor, nurse or pharmacist before use. If irritation or pain occurs during use, or if symptoms persist, stop treatment and consult your doctor. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY